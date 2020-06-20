2-year-old Struck by Utility Trailer

A 2-year-old Coshocton County sustains injuries after being run over by a utility trailer.

The Coshocton County Office said the call came in around 6:12 PM Friday.

Emergency personnel said that a 36-year-old Warsaw man was attempting to back his work truck and trailer when his 2-year-old son ran by the vehicle and was struck.

Officials said the man did not see the juvenile and was unable to stop.

The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.       

