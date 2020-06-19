Sidewalk Replacement Continues

The City of Zanesville acquired $355,000 in 2017 Critical Infrastructure Community Development Block Grant funds.

As part of the grant program, the curbs and sidewalks will be replaced on Brighton Boulevard, Mead Street, and Ridge Avenue. On Thursday, June 25, 2020 beginning at 7:30am, work will continue on Ridge Avenue and Mead Street.

Crews will be saw cutting curbs and sidewalks in preparation for the next phases.

There will be no parking on Ridge Avenue from Brighton Boulevard to Mead Street.

In addition, there will be no parking on the west side of Mead Street from Ridge Avenue to Hickory Street. Please use caution in work zones and alternate routes if possible.

