New Lexington volleyball used “Quaran-Teams” to stay in shape

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio- On Thursday it was announced that phase two of Ohio’s Coronavirus reopening plan will begin on Monday.

Phase two involves the reopening of contact practice for sports such as football, basketball and lacrosse. Those sports can now resume scrimmages and have full training groups.

Other sports that are non contact, such as volleyball, have already entered Ohio’s phase two plan.

Over at New Lexington, the Panther volleyball team has already begun Phase two.

The girls still need to stay six feet apart and sanitize the volleyballs, after they are used.

During the time away, in the quarantine period, third year head coach, Alyssa Wolfe, got creative by putting together “Quaran-Teams”.

“During the quarantine, we actually had something called Quaran-teams, and so the kids work in groups of four. I had some senior leaders that were in there and they were leading those groups. Each week we would have workouts, that were daily. They would do skills work that they would submit in videos,” Wolfe said.

New Lexington Sophomore, Aubri Spicer said “We had tons of different workouts that Coach Wolfe would send us like weekly. We could complete those and get points for certain things. She’d give us like film sessions that we could do on Hudl and we could watch different film. We’d do zoom calls as a team and we’d get together with different sessions so they’d be hitting sessions passing and we’d just all come together and watch them and we could work on those skills.”