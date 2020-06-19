Muskingum County Land Bank board opened bids for ownership of former Lear Property

ZANESVILLE – The Land Bank mandated that the minimum bid for the nearly thirty acre site was $28,000. Only one bid was placed for the property and that was by the City of Zanesville who posted the minimum monetary requirement.

“The City of Zanesville submitted a bid in the amount of $28,000 and they included several other things that they plan on doing with the property. The Land Bank Board took the bid under consideration and they will look at it and make a decision on whether to award the bid on our June 30th meeting.” Muskingum County Land Bank Executive Director Andy Roberts said.

Roberts said that cleaning up the property that has sat in ruins for several years is the first priority before moving on to any other steps.

“Our main concern right now is just getting the site cleaned up. Everything else as far as future use is good, but, yeah, just getting into somebody’s hands who can actually clean it up,” Roberts said.

The Land Bank Board will announce whether or not the city will be awarded the property on June 30th and Roberts said the only way he could see the bid being denied is if it was in some way deficient to the stipulations set forth by the Land Bank.