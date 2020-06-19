Local parents have chance to get their young child on the fast track to early literacy

ZANESVILLE – Through a collaboration with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, the Muskingum County Literacy Council is able to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to the county. The Council feels it is a good idea to prepare young children to read before they start Kindergarten.

“The Muskingum County Community Foundation is serving as our fiscal agent so they are helping us to raise funds and have an account for the program (at) no cost to the families and one book comes every month in the mail so the child is just thrilled to open the book, find it in their mailbox and then you hopefully have this engagement with the parent who is the primary teacher and the person who really loves this child and ants to get them to kindergarten ready,” Muskingum County Literacy Council’s Becky Hill said.

Going into July, the Literacy Council will have distributed a little over 4,000 books. It is looking to add more children into the free program.

“We’ll have almost 1400 kids enrolled over July’s distribution and now we’re over 1400 which will be August’s distribution so we’re looking to get nearly 54 hundred we really want to increase our enrollment,” Hill said.

For information on enrolling your child, you can visit the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library or the Dolly Parton Imagination Library website. You can also make donations to the literacy council on the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s website.

