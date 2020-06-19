Father’s Day Gift Ideas from the Sunrise Do It Center

ZANESVILLE, OH – Father’s Day is this weekend, Sunday June 21st.

If you’re still looking for a gift, the Sunrise Do It Center has some options for you.

“One of the biggest things that we have here that’s a great Father’s Day present is Traeger Grills. We have the grills, we have the pellets, the rubs, the barbecue sauce, the accessories for it. So basically if they have one there’s other accessories already here that they could get if the wanted them.”

Store Manager Dennis Baldwin highlights one of their grills.

“This is one of them here this is a Pro 34 model they are fed with pellets, these do not use propane or charcoal, they use these bags of pellets. And it’s computerized, it’s like basically like an oven, you set it and forget it. There’s smoke cycles on them, it gives it a little bit more smoke and basically it’s smoking the meat. It’s not like a grill it doesn’t burn it’s like a convection oven, it keeps circulating the air. The computer says its getting low on temperature it feeds more pellets in, if it gets a little warm it slows the pellet feed down.”

The Sunrise Do It Center is open Saturday from 8 am until 5 pm and Sunday 9 am until 4 pm.