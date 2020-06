ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Friday that Dillon Falls Road will be closed on Wednesday, June 24, at the intersection with Pinecrest Drive.

The work area is located between Kingsview Drive and Licking Road.

The closure will be from 7:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

Motorists should plan their routes accordingly.