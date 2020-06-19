Black Lives Matter March For Change on Juneteenth in Chesterhill

Local News
Megan Landis115

MORGAN COUNTY, OH – A peaceful march for Black Lives Matter occurred today in Chesterhill, Ohio. 

Event organizer Rhonda Tabler explains why she was out there. 

“We are out here for several causes you know, as far as my main cause is just seeing Floyd, seeing George Floyd laying there, can’t get that out of my mind. And as the poster says, when he cried for his mother, all mothers heard.”

Tabler shares her concerns and what she hopes can come out of the protests that are occurring across the country. 

“It’s too much, kids can’t play, they get shot, you can’t sleep in your car, you can’t sit in your house. I mean Botham Jean he was shot sitting in his couch watching tv. You know I, I’d like for something different, something has to change and I really don’t have the answers but hopefully out of this there’s lots of good people and lots of good ideas you know so hopefully positive things.”

Equal rights has always been a passion of Tabler’s, she says it’s been her whole life and it will continue to be the rest of her life. 

