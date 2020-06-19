Animal Shelter Society makes its receiving area available

ZANESVILLE – The receiving area takes animals brought in from the public or by other agencies who have found an animal or taken one in that has been surrendered by families or individuals in the community. If you’re looking to take a pet of your own home, check out the Shelter Society’s pet of the week, Hot Dog.

“She is a lot of fun. She came to us (and) she had a little of kittens that have since been adopted. She is left. Our cats are 20 dollars right now so if you’d like to come down, just come check out our cats, we have a lot of fun – friendly kitties. She’s a lot of fun. She will chase you and play with toys and she’s a cuddler as well,” Animal Care Manager Rebecca Hunt said.

The receiving area is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 AM to 1 PM. Proper sanitation practices were carried out by the staff to prepare itself to re-open the building yesterday.

“What we have adjusted and we’ve worked well with the Health Department and the Governor’s Office on social distancing, we take temperatures when folks come into the building, we’re permitting so many numbers that have been suggested. We keep so many in the cat rooms and so many on the dog floors, it’s worked out well. Yesterday, it was received wonderfully. We could not have been happier. We don’t know who was happier to see the folks – the board members, the staff, or the animals,” Animal Shelter Society Board of Directors April Cohagen – Gibson said.

The Animal Shelter is still making virtual adoptions available. The organization will soon be holding its “Putt for Paws” golf outing on July 18th at Green Valley Golf Course.