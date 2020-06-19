FRIDAY 6/19:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Seasonal. High 80°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 60°

SATURDAY: Isolated Storm. Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible, especially during the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, but highs will warm to around 80 this afternoon.

A few more showers and or a storm will be possible during the overnight, with mostly cloudy skies once again. Lows will drop to around 60.

The weekend will be a warmer one, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s. An isolated storm chance will be with us on Saturday, and scattered showers/storms will be possible on Sunday, as a cold front slowly begins to move into the region.

The cold front will be a fairly slow mover, so rain chances will linger into the early half of the new work week. Best chance of rain will occur Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will begin to lessen as we head into the middle and end of next week. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we round-out the week, with highs only around 80 by Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

