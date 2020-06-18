Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville Offer Free Sports Physicals

ZANESVILLE, OH – Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville are offering their annual free sports physicals.

Due to COVID-19 they had to postpone the original date, now with precautions in place they were able to reschedule.

“So we annually offer free physicals through Orthopedic Associates with the help of the local primary care physicians in the community of Zanesville. The physicals this year got postponed but they’re going to be now held this Saturday from 9 to 11 am here at our building at 2854 Bell Street. With this year going on with COVID-19 everybody’s going to have to have a mask on, we ask that you only come with one parent to come in as well, and then on our website orthozane.com we have the OHSAA high school physical forms and we ask those to be filled out ahead of time to help the process get through quicker in the building.”

Doctor James Gasparine explains how they will be set up.

“So we have multiple stations, we’ll have stations for vitals, for the eye charts, we do a full physical that is evidence based required by Ohio High School Athletic Association. Our primary doctors will be there doing the primary, the medical part of the exam, we have our orthopedic doctors that will also do the orthopedic assessment and then we’ll do all the other screening appropriately as well.”

You can visit their website, www.orthozane.com for more information.