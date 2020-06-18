Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office auctioning cars to highest bidders Saturday

ZANESVILLE – The Sheriff’s Office vehicle auction for junk and abandoned cars takes place at a lot at the Sheriff’s Office evidence building. This auction is taking place a little bit later than originally scheduled because of COVID 19.

“The majority of these cars are junk, abandoned tows, or wrecked cars, junk cars. There are some salvaged titles to these cars. There are some clean titles. Most of these vehicles are going to be low value. We do get a few cars once in a while that we get a crowd for that want to try and get them. A lot of these cars are drive-able on the road (and) even with a salvage title – you know, you get them inspected if they haven’t been inspected already but a majority of the cars are junk and abandoned tows that we do throughout the course of three or four months,” Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said.

The Sheriff’s Office has conducted several successful car sales in the past and the proceeds go to the general fund for Muskingum County. Due to the amount of vehicles in its possession, the Sheriff’s Office tried to have three of these sales a year.

“We get a lot of scrap iron dealers the come. We get a lot of the auto parts industry that come. The cars are really valuable to them because sometimes they’re even more valuable to them when they’re not drive-able because less people want them but they can take parts off them and sell parts through the various scrapyards and auto parts dealers,”Lutz said.

The auction begins 10 AM this Saturday.