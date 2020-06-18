Man Wanted on Assault Charge

A Coshocton area man is wanted in connection to a shooting incident on Sunday, June 14 in Coshocton.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 23-year-old Dallas Wood. He is considered armed and dangerous. Wood is wanted for felonious assault.

Authorities said that on July 14, the sheriff’s office received a call just before midnight. It was determined that a vehicle was shot and struck in the area on North 17th Street in the City of Coshocton.

The driver, a female, wasn’t injured and the suspect fled the scene. Deputies recovered shell casings and damage to another, unrelated parked vehicle that was struck during the incident.

On July 17, detectives executed a search warrant on a residence in the 1100 block of Herbig Avenue. Several items of evidence were secured in the search including a handgun.

If anyone has any information as to his whereabouts, they are urged to call 911. Do not attempt to approach or make contact.