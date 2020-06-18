Falls Township Fire Department to Hold Annual Chicken Barbecue

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Falls Township Fire Department is having their annual chicken barbecue this Sunday June 21st at 11 am at both stations on Dillon Falls Road and Richey Road.

Things will be a bit different this year due to the Corona Virus pandemic.

“This year we’ll be doing things a little bit different because of COVID-19. This year we’re only going to be doing a drive through service only. There will be no dine-in, the carry out lines won’t be happening. So we’ll have cones laid out where you just pull up, someone will find out how many dinners you want, and we’ll bring the dinners to you and then you just drive away.”

Fire Chief Brady Johnson encourages the community to come out and support their local fire department.

“We’d love for the community to get out and see us, see our equipment and meet their fire fighters. It’s going to be a little bit different this year, but we still want to have that community relation and still have the chicken barbecue, we have people that come back every year, they have been doing so since 1964 that we’ve had some of the same people come back every year since we started it.”

Dinners will be $9 and include a half chicken, coleslaw, macaroni salad, chips, and a dinner roll.