THURSDAY 6/18:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms. Warm. High 77°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers/Storm. Warm. Low 62°

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Touch Warmer. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible this morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across SE Ohio. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ to 0.50″.

A few showers and or a storm will linger into the first half of the overnight. Skies will once again be mostly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the lower 60s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will once again be with us on Friday, mainly during the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Rain chances will lessen as we begin the weekend, with pop-up shower/storm chances on Saturday. Temperatures will be wamer, with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms will be with us on Sunday into the start of the new work week. Temperatures will be a touch warmer Sunday into the early half of the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday through Tuesday.

Shower and storm chances will linger into the middle of next week, and temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs around 80 by Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

