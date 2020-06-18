174th Muskingum County Blue Ribbon Fair will be taking place this summer

ZANESVILLE – After a meeting Tuesday night, the Muskingum County Fair Board voted to hold the fair in its entirety including exhibits, rides, food concessions, and more. The Board is working closely with the Muskingum County Health Department to ensure that the fair follows all of the safety protocols that have been laid out.

“We’re looking at seating charts in our buildings, building capacities, routing in our buildings, sanitization stations and so forth,” VP of the Muskingum County Fair Board Dave Kreis said.

The Fair Board has heard questions from the public for nearly three months on whether or not the event would be taking place. The committee used as much time as it needed and was very careful before making its decision.

“It’s been a question that’s been asked for the last three months – if we would be able to have a fair. We’ve held off as long as we could to make an informed decision. We didn’t want to say no too soon and we didn’t want to say yes too soon so we felt the time was right to go forward,” Kreis said.

The first date of the fair is Sunday, August 16th. It is not required for visitors to wear masks; that is up to their discretion.