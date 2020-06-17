Wolfsburg retains German women’s Bundesliga soccer title

Associated Press20

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg won the German women’s Bundesliga title Wednesday for the fourth year in a row after beating Freiburg 2-0 to open up an insurmountable lead.

Defender Joelle Wedemeyer gave Wolfsburg the lead before Pernille Harder scored her team’s second goal. That left Wolfsburg eight points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the standings with two games to play.

Wolfsburg is unbeaten in the league with 19 wins and one draw, as well as 88 goals scored with just eight conceded.

Wolfsburg can add the German Cup with a win over SGS Essen in the final in Cologne on July 4. It will play the eight-team tournament to resolve the women’s Champions League in Spain in August, starting with a quarterfinal against Glasgow City.

Germany was the only one of Europe’s top four ranked women’s leagues to resume playing amid the coronavirus pandemic. France, England and Spain all abandoned their seasons and declared a champion based on existing results.

