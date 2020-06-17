Ohio Dept. of Health is providing Genesis Hospital with means to disinfect N-95 masks

ZANESVILLE – Genesis uses what is known as a bioquell machine. This is a CDC approved device that uses hydrogen peroxide vapor technology to disinfect the masks.

“To be effective, the mask needs to be cleaned. Wearing a dirty mask is not a healthy or safe way to go,” Director of Facility Planning Gregory Matonak said.

Once a week, staff from nursing homes, dental offices, a juvenile detention center, and first responders from Muskingum and surrounding counties bring their masks to be cleaned.

“The number one goal for us is to provide disinfected PPE for clinical teams (and) for our front lines so they are prepared to care for our patients with disinfected and clean PPE. As far as the outside, currently, we are doing it for first responders and for nursing homes. So, that is what we’re looking at now. Friday afternoons at noon we run that service for gratis, its free, and that is what we’re looking at as a service for what Genesis is wanting and is willing to offer for the community again for our first responders and for the nursing homes,” Director of Environmental Services Robert Rodgers said.

The bioquell machine is capable of disinfecting 300 masks in 45 minute.