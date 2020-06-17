Now is your time to purchase raffle tickets for elaborate quilt

ZANESVILLE – The raffle is brought by the Follies Family and the 60 by 70 gingerbread themed quilt was sewn by designer Bernadine Swingle. Typically, the quilt raffle is done during an intermission of a production put on by the Follies Family. The standard raffle was not able to happen because of COVID 19, so, the winner of the raffle is scheduled to be announced on August 10th during Live at Noon on WHIZ.

“We have currently $9,000 to donate to hospice this year. We’re trying to get more quilt certificates sold so that we can bump that donation up to $10,000 so we have just a couple of months here to try to get those additional funds in to get them as much money as possible,” Follies Family President Charlotte Snider said.

Residents have just a couple of months left to purchase their raffle tickets.

“We’d like to have anything mailed in by August 5th so that we can get those tickets into the hopper so that everyone has an opportunity so that when we draw the winning ticket on August 10th during Live at Noon on WHIZ TV, then everyone’s tickets will be in the opportunity to be pulled,” Snider said.

Raffle books are $5 a piece which will give you 6 tickets. The easiest way to purchase tickets is to send money to 335 Plantation Drive in Zanesville.