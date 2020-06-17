Nate Brownrigg bringing a new culture to West Muskingum

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- As we sit in the middle of June, we’re all hoping for the best in the coming months. Which could lead to high school sports this fall.

West Muskingum football will have a new identity with, Nate Brownrigg as the head coach. Brownrigg is set to begin his first season with the Tornadoes.

When it comes to his past experience, Brownrigg knows what it takes to turn around a football program.

When Justin Buttermore was at Tri-Valley, Brownrigg was an assistant for the Scotties. He also spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Zanesville with Chad Grandstaff.

Brownrigg has the experience to lead a successful program. Which is why he’s excited about changing the culture at West Muskingum and getting the Tornadoes back to their winning ways.

Now that the Muskingum Valley league has split into two divisions, Big School and Small School, that’ll give West Muskingum the chance to compete.