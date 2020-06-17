Muskingum County reporting 61 cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle79

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting two more county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 60 is a 23-year-old woman who is recovering at home. This case is not related to previous cases. Case 61 is a 46-year-old woman who is recovering at home. This case is not related to previous cases.

The Command Center is reporting 57 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 in the county with 57 patients who have recovered and one death.

