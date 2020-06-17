Mertens extends Napoli contract after setting club record

Sports
Associated Press19

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Four days after becoming Napoli’s all-time leading scorer, Dries Mertens was given a contract extension with the club.

Hours before playing the Italian Cup final, Napoli announced Wednesday that Mertens agreed to a two-year extension with an option for a third season.

The 33-year-old’s previous contract was due to expire at the end of the month.

Financial details were not disclosed.

In the cup semifinals against Inter Milan on Saturday, Mertens scored his 122nd goal for Napoli in all competitions, eclipsing the previous mark established by Marek Hamsik.

Diego Maradona is third on the list with 115 goals.

Mertens is currently playing his seventh season with Napoli.

Napoli was facing Juventus in the cup final.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Taking players’ lead, UEFA seeks better anti-racism campaign

Associated Press

Promoter arranging Fury-Joshua fight dropped by Bahrainis

Associated Press

23-time major champ Serena Williams says she’ll play US Open

Associated Press