WEDNESDAY 6/17:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Seasonal. High 79°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Stray Shower. Low 62°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. Touch Cooler. High 77°

DISCUSSION:

A partly sunny and warm mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs around 80 this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, and a stray shower will be possible. Temperatures will be a touch warmer, with lows in the lower 60s.

An upper level low will continue to slowly drift northward from the Mid-Atlantic into the Southern Great Lakes as we end the work week. This will bring more rain to SE Ohio Thursday and Friday. Scattered shower and storm chances will mainly occur during the afternoons into the evening, as the heating of the day will drive much of the development of rain in the region.

Rain chances will lessen on Saturday, but begin to increase once again on Sunday into the new work week, as a cold front will move in from the northwest. This will bring more showers and storms on Sunday and Monday, but some rain will linger into Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain above average as we enter the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will cool slightly behind the cold front as we enter the new work week, with highs in the low to mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

