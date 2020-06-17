23-time major champ Serena Williams says she’ll play US Open

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association’s tournament presentation Wednesday that she “cannot wait to return” to New York for the major championship she has won six times.

The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.

The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to run from Sept. 27 to Oct. 11. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

