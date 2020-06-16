Joint Unifed Command Center holds COVID-19 update with 60 cases of the virus in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE – Zanesville – Muskingum County Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton is generally pleased with how many places that re-opened and have taken the responsibility to do what it can to limit the number of cases seen in the county.

“We are continuing, really mostly starting to get referrals, I’ll call them, or, kudos from community members when they visit businesses in our community that are doing a really good job of making sure that customers and employees are properly socially distanced, they’re staffed, employees have masks on (and) they’re wearing them properly (and) not down below their nose,” ZMC Health Commissioner Corey Hamilton said.

Second waves of the Corona Virus have emerged across several states in the U.S. and the Zanesville – Muskingum County Health Department’s Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield says it is entirely up to the public whether or not such a wave will be seen in the county.

“I think that whether or not we hit a second wave, a surge, is largely dependent on what we do. We have been very good at managing this disease so far locally and if we maintain wise choices … make wise choices and maintain social distancing, especially – hopefully as much masking as possible and then hand sanitizing, I think that second surge could be certainly mitigated…decreased substantially, maybe even eliminated,” Butterfield said.

Dr. Butterfield says there are many “safety rules” residents should abide by to keep Muskingum County safe with social distancing being the most important.