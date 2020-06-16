Board decides fair will be held in Muskingum Co.

MUSKINGUM CO., Ohio (WHIZ) – During a special meeting Tuesday night, the Muskingum County Fair Board voted to hold a complete fair this year.

The 174th Southeastern Ohio’s Blue Ribbon Fair will be held August 16-22.

The board announced on its Facebook page , that despite the coronavirus pandemic, the fair will include exhibits, rides, games, food concessions and entertainment that complies with current health guidelines.

The board says it will work closely with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department, Muskingum County Commissioners and Sheriff Matt Lutz to make the fair safe and enjoyable.