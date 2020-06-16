TUESDAY 6/16:

TODAY: Partly Sunny. Seasonal. High 79°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 55°

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny. Touch Warmer. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

A partly sunny and seasonal Tuesday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Skies will once again be partly sunny on Wednesday, but temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s. We will see the return of rain as we round out the work week, as an upper level low moves back into the region on Thursday, and will linger into the early part of the weekend. Temperatures will be warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s as we end the work week.

The weekend will see the best chance of rain on Sunday, with a cold front moving into the region from the northwest. Temperatures will begin to drop into the mid 80s on Sunday, from the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com