Muskingum County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting three more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.



Case 57 is a 58-year-old woman who is recovering at home. This case is not related to previous cases. Case 58 is a 75-year-old woman who is recovering at home. An investigation is pending. Case 59 is a 17-year-old woman who is recovering at home. This case is not related to previous cases.



There are 55 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases in Muskingum County with 57 patients who have recovered and one death.