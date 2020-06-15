Local organization doing its part to help some community members beat the heat

ZANESVILLE – The United Way of Muskingum, Perry, and Morgan counties is collecting household fans and A/C units for those in need. Residents who are in interested in donating equipment are asked to drop it off at the Vineyard Church on Putnam Avenue on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday between 1 and 4 PM.

“We realize that there are people who are looking for access for ways to cool off whether that’s a place to go or an air conditioning unit or a fan, we also noticed through some of our own community needs assessment that we do on our end where people need a way to cool themselves off or their children in their homes, there are a lot of people who have small children and that’s a terrible position to be in to be hot and have no way to cool down,” United Way of MPM’s Kyle Dunn said.

Dunn says the “newer the better” in regards to supplies people may want to donate.

“We want people to bring in new equipment so please maybe don’t bring in a used fan. Please bring in something that is new and reliable,” Dunn said.

Dunn says for people to reach out to him at KDunn@UnitedWayofMPM.Org if you are not able to drop off your fan or A/C Unit at the Vineyard Church at one of the designated times. He will try to meet you at a certain point to take the donation.