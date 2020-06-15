Bomb squad detonates package thrown at justice complex

State
Associated Press8

CINCINNATI (AP) — The bomb squad early Monday safely detonated a suspicious package that was thrown at the Hamilton County Justice Complex, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers evacuated the justice complex and closed surrounding streets, while they hazardous devices unit examined the package that was tossed over a concrete wall near an entrance.

The bomb squad X-rayed the package and detonated it as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office said inmates and staff were not at risk.

Associated Press

