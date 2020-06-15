MONDAY 6/15:

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Cool. High 75°

TONIGHT: Spotty Shower Early. Partly Cloudy. Low 53°

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Not as Cool. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

An area of low pressure towards our SE, will bring a few shower chances to SE Ohio today, especially this afternoon into the first half of the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise. Temperatures will be below average, with highs in the mid 70s this afternoon.

A spotty shower chance will linger into the first half of the evening, otherwise skies will become partly cloudy across the region during the overnight hours. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

Skies will be partly sunny on Tuesday into Wednesday, and temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s to near 80 on Tuesday, and into the lower 80s on Wednesday.

Isolated rain chances will return to the region as we end the work week, but it will be much warmer as well. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will increase this weekend, with the best chance occurring on Sunday.

Connect with me:

