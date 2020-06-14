Highway Patrol Asking for Public’s Help in Muskingum County Fatal Accident

Local News Stories
The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in connection with a fatal accident Saturday night. Troopers say just before 10:30 pm a white, possibly Nissan Altima was heading north on State Route 60 between New Riley Road and McGlade School Road. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the roadway. The victim is identified as 58-year-old Tammy Higley of Heath, who died of her injuries at Genesis Hospital. Troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of the vehicle which is missing a passenger side mirror. If you have any information contact the Zanesville Highway Patrol Post at 740-453-0541.

