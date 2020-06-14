BikerFest Speaker Shares Message

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The annual BikerFest rally at the Rushing Winds Biker Church took place this weekend.

The three day long celebration had a bevy of speakers from around the country. Friday night’s speaker John Lance shared his message again Saturday morning.

“I talked about this world and how confusing it is and all this stuff going on. We talked about how we’re all created equal and we just gathered out here in the fields and had a good fellowship. A lot of praise and music. We just tried to touch the people’s lives and show love at this time with all the confusion in this world that we have going on. I’m honored to be invited up here to speak again this year.”

Lance is a pastor in Georgia and has spent years of his life preaching in prisons around the world.

“I speak in prisons all over the world. I’ve been in about a thousand prisons with Bill Glass’s Behind The Walls Prison Ministry. Bill played for the Cleveland Browns when they were the world champions, and he retired from the Cleveland Browns and he and Billy Graham started the crusade and prison ministry. I’ve been working there for twenty-one years, speaking in prisons with seven ministries.”

Pastor Lance says it is an honor to visit Zanesville and spread his message of positivity.