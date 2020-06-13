Small Gathering Takes Place At Courthouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A small group of people took to the courthouse today to protest governor Dewine’s proposal for going back to school in the fall.

The protest was made up of a mixture of parents and children-less adults. The event was organized by Kay Clymer who was pleased with the meeting.

“I was pleased with the response, I would’ve loved to have seen more people of course. I got the impression there would be more people but what came were very communicative and they know that there’s got to be something done because we cannot continue with what Dewine wants for education in the fall.”

Clymer also spoke to the hard work and attentiveness of the democratic party.

“Democrats, I’ll spell it right out, they’re operative 365 days a year. Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Republicans, and I know this for a fact because I’ve been part of this for too long here in this town, will open their doors two or three days, two or three weeks, before the election, as soon as the election is over they’ll close.”

The group is holding another meeting on July 4th.