Rushing Winds Plans Big Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The annual biker rally at the Rushing Winds Biker Church is in the middle of its festivities.

The group had a breakfast this morning followed by a memorial ride. Pastor Michael McGuire says that it has been a rousing success so far.

“Last night we had a wonderful turnout. A hundred bikes, two hundred people, we had a wonderful speaker, John Lance from Georgia. Had some great music. Here at BikerFest weekend has been fantastic. This morning we just had a breakfast and tons of bikers came to that. And we’re looking forward to a ride this morning to honor a mother who lost her daughter.”

McGuire also laid bare the plans for the rest of the weekend.

“Tonight we have a great program planned, got a speaker coming from Florida, his name is Jeff Fields. He’ll be sharing with us. Tonight, great music, looking forward again to BikerFest weekend. We are inviting everyone to come out. You ride a motorcycle or not we want you tome and be a part of this community outreach. Just looking forward to a great evening.”

BikerFest events are open to the public and will continue on until tomorrow.