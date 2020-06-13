Meat Sold at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-Olde Village Meats has set up a vendor station at the Blue Ribbon Farmer’s Market every weekend this season.

The vendor sells a variety of meats and cheese. Adam Smith gives a look into the coolers.

“We’re a custom butchering place to begin with but we do retail at these farmers markets here, granville and near columbus. We sell bologna’s, fresh meats, beef and pork. We have cheeses, buffalo, a wide variety of different things.”

Smith also laid reasoning as to why you should buy from local vendors instead of supermarkets.

“Well you can’t usually find this stuff at a supermarket unless you were to go to a Praters or a highway mart or a ripper’s north. It’s comparable in price to what they would be selling, six dollars on the bologna. Cheese it just depends on what it is but it’s comparable in price to a grocery store.”

Olde Village Meats can be found at the Blue Ribbon Farmers Market every Saturday from nine to noon.