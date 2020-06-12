Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for Tapa’s Caribbean Kitchen in Downtown Zanesville

Local News
Megan Landis

ZANESVILLE, OH – A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today in downtown Zanesville as Tapa’s Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors.

Restaurant owner Dwayne Parker shares what to expect when you come to visit his restaurant on 57 South Sixth Street.

“We serve Caribbean entrees, some of the favorites all around the world. Ox tails, pepper steak, curry chicken, rice and beans, cabbage, plantains, you know you name it, we’ll have it here. We’ll also do Caribbean style pastries, bread and buns, all the treats of that nature.”

Parker shares his excitement to open his first business here in Zanesville.

“Oh yes, I’m very excited for the opportunity and the people of Zanesville are really nice and welcoming. And I’m just grateful for the opportunity to share some of my culture with this area. To the Zanesville community, if you want to have a taste of the Caribbean, like the logo says, come to Tapa’s. We’ll have it here for you.”

Tapa’s Caribbean Kitchen is open Tuesday- Friday 11 am – 10 pm, Saturday 11 am – 11 pm, and Sunday 12 pm – 7 pm.

