Pastor pleads guilty to coercing teen into sexual activity

State
Associated Press25

CINCINNATI (AP) — A pastor accused of coercing and enticing a teenage girl into sexual activity with him at his suburban Cincinnati church has pleaded guilty to a related federal charge.

Cesar Agusto Guerrero Jr., of Liberty Township, admitted engaging in sexual activity with a 17-year-old girl at his office at the Misión Cristiana El Calvario Church in Sharonville on two days last year, according to federal prosecutors. They alleged that Guerrero said it was a “cleansing process” and told the teen he was following the voice of God.

Guerrero, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to a coercion charge via video conference in federal court in Cincinnati.

He’ll be sentenced later. The prosecution and defense recommended a 10-year prison sentence for him, prosecutors said.

A message seeking comment was sent Friday to his public defender.

