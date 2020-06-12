Fire at New Concord hardware store

Local News
NEW CONCORD, Ohio–Multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire in New Concord Friday afternoon.

The fire happened around 1:00 p.m. at Orme Hardware on East Main Street.

Initial reports indicated the fire started in a storage building and then spread to a nearby garage.

The New Concord Fire Department was assisted at the scene by several departments including the Cambridge Fire Department as well as Washington Township, Perry Township and Falls Township Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

