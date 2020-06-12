CVS Pharmacies To Implement COVID-19 Testings

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- CVS Pharmacies has recently announced that they will be giving free of cost COVID tests to anyone who meets criteria for testing.

Midwest Regional Director Sarita Saade-Harfouch says the tests are a quick, safe, and painless process.

“They will drive up to the drive-thru window, they don’t need to go into the store or anything like that, stay in their car. They will be greeted and validated with the technician through the window. They’ll give them a test through the drawer and give them instructions on how to get tested. There will even be a QR code they can get on their phone and see a video of how the testing will work.”

Harfouch says that each pharmacy equipped for the testing is ready for a large wave of testing. She is not worried about overbooking the testing sites.

“We are very well staffed for this and we are doing up to fifty tests a day. We are making sure that whatever demand there is we are up for that demand there is no issues with that… In Ohio it’s been picking up. I think some of the rural areas not as much.”

Applications for testing can be found on CVS’s website.