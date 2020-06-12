AEP: Crews Working Quickly and Safely to Restore Power

George Hiotis199

American Electric Power says there are still more than 19,000 customers across Ohio without service Friday morning. There are still just over 2,276 customers in the Zanesville area without power and the restoration time for all local customers remains at 3:00 pm Saturday.  AEP says its crews have restored 83,000 customers across the buckeye state in the past 24 hours.  Officials say crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power for everyone affected by Wednesday night’s storm.

