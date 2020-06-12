FRIDAY 6/12:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Seasonal. High 81°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Showers. Low 53°

SATURDAY: Few AM Showers. Partly Sunny. Cooler. High 71°

DISCUSSION:

A partly cloudy and seasonal end to the work week, with highs around 80 this afternoon.

Skies will become mostly cloudy during the overnight, as a cold front begins to make its way into the region from the north. A few showers will be possible, especially after midnight. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

A few showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder will linger into the day on Saturday, mainly during the morning. Skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler, with highs in the lower 70s!

Temperatures will remain below average on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see temperatures gradually increase to seasonal norms and above average as we begin the new work week. Rain chances will be slight as we begin the new work week, with the best chance occurring by Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

