Newark Police announced an arrest in the shooting of a 15-year-old early Wednesday morning.

Authorities said they have charged a 16-year-old male with two counts of attempted murder.

On Wednesday, Newark Police were called to the area of 400 Washington Street just after 4:00 a.m. there they located a teen with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities.

The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter.