ODNR Investigating Drowning in Cutler Lake

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says a 17-year-old boy drowned at Blue Rock State Park Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:00 pm.

ODNR says Sidney Gibson of Westerville, was swimming in Culter Lake with another individual when he went under the water and did not resurface. Fire crews were able to recover Gibson and performed CPR. They were not able to revive him.

ODNR was assisted by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office, Community Ambulance Service, Wayne Township Fire Department and Muskingum County Coroner.

ODNR reminds all visitors at state parks to be aware of local conditions, such a high or swift-moving water, that can pose additional safety risks and to carefully follow safety instructions from park officials and take note of posted advisory signs.