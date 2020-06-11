Muskingum County / Zanesville City Joint Drug Unit Announce Arrest of Columbus Man

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Muskingum County / Zanesville City joint drug unit and Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force announce the arrest of a Columbus man after a multi-county investigation.

On June 1st 28 year old Shannon Terell Monte Boyd of Columbus was stopped in a traffic stop by members of the task force on Interstate 70.

“He was eastbound but was west of Zanesville. During the traffic stop we had a K9 alert to the odor of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Search was conducted on the vehicle and during that search we recovered 16 grams of fentanyl as well as a stolen firearm that was located in a hidden compartment on the vehicle.”

Boyd is facing several charges from the Muskingum County Prosecutors Office.

“Mr. Boyd now is facing charges from the Muskingum County’s Prosecutors Office, he has several charges here; possession of drugs, fentanyl, a felony of the second degree; he has possession of using a vehicle with hidden compartment, a felony of the second degree; he has weapons while under disability, a felony of the third, and improper handling of a firearm inside of a motor vehicle. He is currently incarcerated in the Zanesville City Jail on a $200,000 bond. And I believe he is currently out on bond, he has posted that charge.”

The Muskingum County and Zanesville City joint drug unit want the public to know that your tips and complaints are crucial in their investigations and they welcome the information.

