Glen Hursey, left a legacy in the MVL, dies at the age of 90

THORNVILLE, Ohio- Glen Hursey has died at the age of 90.

Hursey accomplished a lot during his time in the Miskingum Valley League.

As a basketball player he was the all-time leading scorer, in the state of Ohio, when he graduated from Glenford High School. After his playing days, Hursey was the commissioner of the MVL for 20 years and refereed league games.

Glenford High School eventually consolidated into Sheridan High School. Which is why in 2004, Sheridan named its gymnasium after Hursey.

Hursey scored 2,341 career points during his time at Glenford, which stood as the most points in Ohio high school history from 1948-1955.

Currently, Hursey ranks 22nd in Ohio history for career points.

In 2003, Hursey handed over the ranks as MVL Commissioner to current commissioner, Scott Welker.

“I was one of the three they interviewed for the commissioner’s job years ago and he was on the hiring committee. As everybody knows, Glen, he was tough. He asked the tough questions during the interview process and I really respected him and he helped me tremendously throughout. We talked quite a bit about league expansion through out the years and just different things going on within the league. It was always refreshing when you can run into Glen, he would always give you the positive, things are going good with Glen,” Welker said.