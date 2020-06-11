Dr Amy Acton Steps Down as Ohio Department of Health Director

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton is stepping down from her position. Governor Mike DeWine says her knowledge, compassion, and determination have set an example for all and her extraordinary bedside manner and wise counsel have helped us all get through this COVID-19 pandemic. DeWine says in her new role, she will take a comprehensive and holistic approach to address health and well-being for all Ohioans. Acton was appointed on February 6, 2019. The Governor has appointed an interim Ohio Department of Health Director to replace Acton.

Please follow and like us: