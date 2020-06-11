Coshocton church fire ruled arson, suspect in custody

COSHOCTON, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in connection to an arson fire at a church.

Authorities said on Monday just after 12:30 p.m. a structure fire was reported at Royer Chapel Church located at 50527 Township Road 280 Franklin Township.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire which resulted in damage to the inside of the church.

Investigators said it was determined that the cause of the fire was Arson and a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect is being held in the Coshocton County Justice Center on unrelated charges.

Evidence is being submitted to the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office for Arson.

Assisting the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Three Rivers Fire, Conesville Fire and Coshocton County EMS.