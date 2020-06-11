Area Woman Hits Major Milestone

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Grace Raymond turned 100 years old today at Cedar Hills health center.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren came to celebrate. Her daughter, Barb Davis, talked about her mother.

“Mom is a hundred today and she was born here in Zanesville on Dresden Road. The house is gone now. The only time she hasn’t been in Zanesville is a couple years during the war, when my dad was in different stations in Florida and the midwest. So, probably ninety-eight of her hundred years she’s been in Zanesville.”

Davis went on to laud some praise on the Cedar Hill staff.

“Well the Cedar Hills staff decided to, at 1:30, celebrate and do cake and decorations and make the picnic tables available.”/// “They’ve gone out of their way to make sure, in the middle of the lockdown, that we can celebrate with her.”

We here at WHIZ wish Grace a very happy birthday.