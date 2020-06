A lot of area residents are waking up without power this morning. American Electric Power says there are just over 5000 customers in Muskingum County without electricity…just over 2000 in Licking County…718 in Morgan County…473 in Guernsey County…197 in Perry County and 20 A-E-P customers without service in Morgan County. Crews are working to restore service.

